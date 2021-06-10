Bhubaneswar: The world-famous ‘Car Festival’ in Puri will be observed sans devotees this year, informed special relief commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena Thursday.

While informing about Odisha government’s decision regarding this year’s annual nine-day sojourn of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to their aunt’s place, Jena said the festival will be celebrated in Puri without devotees.

“Like last year, the festival will be conducted as per the Supreme Court’s order. During the festival, curfew will be imposed in Puri town to refrain visitors from visiting the holy city during the festival,” he said while adding that the festival will be observed with strict adherence to Covid norms.

Jena also clarified that no other temple in Odisha can conduct the ‘Rath Yatra’. However, the rituals relating to the festival can be observed inside the temples.

Notably, this year the festival is scheduled be held July 12. Keeping this in mind; carpenters, Bhoi servitors and blacksmiths are working tirelessly on the construction of three chariots.

Last year, the festival was observed without any participation of devotees due to Covid-19 restrictions.

