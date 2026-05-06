New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Saurabh Vijay was appointed Wednesday as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Identification Authority of India.

Vijay, a 1998-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is currently serving in his cadre state, Maharashtra.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Vijay’s appointment as the CEO, UIDAI, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the government of India, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Manish Bhardwaj has been appointed as Adviser, Inter-State Council Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs, it said.

Bhardwaj is currently Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Home Ministry.

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Nilkanth S Avhad has been named NDMA Secretary in place of Bhardwaj. Avhad, a 1999-batch IAS officer, is posted in his cadre state, Punjab.

His cadre mate Priyank Bharti will be an Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

The officer will also hold the additional charge of the post of Director General, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, the Personnel Ministry order said.

Richa Misra, a 1996-batch officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, it said.