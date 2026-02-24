Puri: The decks are now cleared for beginning the much-awaited inventory of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar (treasury) in the Puri temple after the Odisha government accorded its approval, and now the authorities will fix suitable dates to carry out the exercise, a senior official said.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee said there would be no valuation of the ornaments kept in the Ratna Bhandar, and the inventory is required for documentation, transparency, and security of the valuables.

Following the state government’s approval, the SJTA formed two committees to oversee and execute the inventory and appraisal of the Ratna Bhandar, which will be conducted in phases.

The inventory of the Lord’s Ratna Bhandar, having two secret chambers, where ornaments and other valuables are stored, will be carried out after a gap of 48 years. The previous inventory was made in 1978.

Speaking to reporters, Padhee said the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJMTC), the highest decision-making body of the 12th-century shrine, will decide about the date of beginning the exercise, keeping in view the auspicious days.

“The SJTA has reviewed the temple calendar from March up to Niladri Bije (the concluding ritual of Rath Yatra). Of the next 135 days, nearly 100 days are not suitable due to major festivals like Rath Yatra and heavy devotee footfall on weekends,” he said.

The nine-day-long Rath Yatra festival will begin July 16 this year.

He said that approximately 24 days before Niladri Bije have been identified as feasible for conducting the inventory without disrupting rituals or darshan.

“The previous inventory in 1978 required 72 days,” Padheee, a senior IAS officer, said.

The shortlisted dates will be placed before the SJTMC, and it will finalise the exact date and time for commencing the inventory and appraisal, Padhee said.

“A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) outlining the process for the inventory and valuation of the temple treasury has been approved,” Padhee said.

Padhee said the SJTA has formed two panels; the Supervisory Committee will oversee and monitor the entire exercise, and the Handling Committee will look after the most crucial exercise of physical inventory and appraisal of the Ratna Bhandar.

He said that only dedicated team members with commitment and devotion towards Lord Jagannath will be part of the team that will undertake inventory based on the methodology, documentation, security measures, and valuation as mentioned in the SOP.

Noting that there would be no valuation of the ornaments kept in Ratna Bhandar, Padhee said the purpose of the inventory is to verify the safety of the valuables, documentation, transparency, and security of the temple treasury.

“Instead of making a valuation, the process will facilitate comparison and tallying with the 1978 inventory list,” he said.

He said specific responsibilities have already been assigned to designated officials to ensure the process is conducted in a secure, orderly and systematic manner.

The Ratna Bhandar has an inner and an outer chamber. While the outer chamber is opened for daily use of deities, the inner chamber was unlocked July 14, 2024, after 46 years, for the inventory work and repair of its structure.

He said the inventory will be carried out in phases. It will start with the outer chamber of the Ratna Bhandar and then the inner one. The entire inventory will be digitised and documented, he said.

“In order to maintain transparency and safety, the keys of the inner chamber will be deposited every day after inventory at the district treasury,” Padhee said.