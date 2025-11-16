Bhubaneswar: The Commerce & Transport department convened a meeting with SLBC member banks to launch the new Atmanirbhar Mahila SuVahak (AMA SuVahak) scheme and ensure coordinated efforts for its smooth and effective implementation.

The meeting was chaired by Commerce & Transport department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, with Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur and senior representatives from leading public and private sector banks in attendance.

Padhee said AMA SuVahak is a transformative, empowerment-linked livelihood initiative aimed at bringing gender balance to the driving profession, promoting women’s entrepreneurship, and ensuring safe, dignified mobility in Odisha.

She urged banks to adopt fast-track loan processing, simplified documentation, and dedicated facilitation desks to support women beneficiaries.

Thakur highlighted that the scheme offers interest-free loans for purchasing four-wheelers (LMVs), along with support for licensing, structured driving training, and entrepreneurship opportunities through the Odisha Yatri platform.

He assured full cooperation from the Transport department and district authorities to ensure the timely onboarding of applicants.

Banks expressed strong support and agreed to extend financing through target-based loan sanctions, simplified norms, and concrete measures to ensure timely disbursal and wider outreach.

The scheme aims to create 1,100 AMA SuVahaks over four years,200 in 2025–26, 250 in 2026–27, 300 in 2027–28, and 350 in 2028–29. Eligible women must be 21–40 years old, have an annual family income below Rs 3 lakh, and be trained at any of the four Institutes of Driving Training & Research (IDTRs) in Odisha.

The government will provide 10 per cent as a down payment, pay the interest during the three-month moratorium, cover CGTMSE charges, and bear the annual interest, along with offering handholding support to ensure regular engagement of vehicles.