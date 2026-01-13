New Delhi: The government Tuesday dismissed claims by some Pakistani social media accounts that India has suspended trade operations with Afghanistan due to unrest in Iran, saying the reports were completely false.

It said that a fabricated letter is being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts on the matter.

Iran is witnessing widespread nationwide protests.

“A fabricated letter is being circulated by #Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that India has temporarily suspended trade operations with #Afghanistan due to escalating unrest in #Iran,” PIB Fact Check said in a social media post.

In 2024-25, India’s exports to Afghanistan stood at USD 318.91 million, while imports were aggregated at USD 689.81 million.

PTI