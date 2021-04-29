Bhubaneswar: With an objective to encourage farmers to cultivate cash crops, the state government has started an ambitious initiative of crop diversification in mega lift irrigation point (MLIP) ayacut areas of Odisha.

An action plan in this regard for the coming kharif season was discussed at a high-level meeting held on digital mode under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra Wednesday.

A target was set to achieve non-paddy cultivation in 60 per cent of the MLIP ayacut areas in the state during the coming cropping season.

District-wise target was set for cultivation of non-paddy crops as per the inputs received from different districts. Targets were set to achieve 100 per cent crop diversification in Ganjam district and more than 70 per cent diversification in the districts like Bargarh, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkanagiri and Nabarangpur.

Similarly, more than 50 per cent crop diversification target was set for Kalahandi, Rayagada and Sambalpur districts.

Crop-wise yield rate, cost of production and net profit for non-paddy products were also discussed in the meeting where it was decided to make the farmers aware of it through intensive campaigns.

Emphasising on the positive impact of crop diversification on the agricultural sector, Mahapatra directed the officials to enhance non-paddy cultivation in MLIP areas during the ensuing kharif season.

Agriculture Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth said, “The total ayacut area of the MLIPs is around 1,22,835 hectares. As per the present irrigation design, each outlet is programmed to irrigate 20 hectares. The actual crop area and cropping pattern of these ayacut areas have been assessed. Arrangements have been made through agencies like Nafed and Markfed for procurement of the non-paddy produces.”

Agriculture department director Muthu Kumar said that the directorate of horticulture is preparing a web portal for market engagement and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) operations. The system for marketing through E-NAM is also being strengthened.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Raj Kumar Sharma advised the officials to undertake intensive awareness campaign and engagements with farmers for bringing about real changes on the ground level.

Water Resources secretary Anu Garg apprised the meeting that the ayacuts would be redesigned and water supply would be regulated as per the requirements of non-paddy crops.

Further, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to assess the annual non-paddy requirement for utilisation in different programmes like PDS, MDM and ICDS supplementary nutrition programmes in residential school hostels.

The Agriculture department was also asked to explore the marketing facilities of non-paddy produces through e-NAM, Markfed and online marketing systems both in the government and private sectors.

Presently, non-paddy produces are being procured through agricultural primary cooperative societies. The proposal for involving women SHGs and FPOs in the procurement process was given in principle approval by the Chief Secretary.