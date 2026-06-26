Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling has directed officials to strengthen fire safety systems across all government medical colleges, hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, and other healthcare institutions in the state. Chairing a high-level fire safety review meeting held at Lok Seva Bhavan Thursday, the minister assessed the current status of fire safety infrastructure in healthcare facilities and reviewed compliance with previous directives issued by the government. The meeting focused on identifying existing gaps and ensuring that all institutions are adequately prepared to handle fire-related emergencies.

Emphasising that patient safety remains the highest priority, Mahaling instructed health department officials to conduct regular inspections of fire-fighting equipment, ensure emergency preparedness, strictly adhere to prescribed safety standards, and take all necessary measures to make fire safety mechanisms more robust and effective across healthcare establishments. The minister stated that while providing quality healthcare services is essential, ensuring the safety of patients, doctors, and healthcare workers is equally important. He stressed that every institution must remain prepared to respond to emergencies such as fire accidents through timely preventive measures and adequate preparedness.

The review meeting was attended by National Health Mission Managing Director Brunda D, senior officials of the Health Department, and Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM & PHOs) from various districts. Deans and superintendents of medical colleges also participated in the discussions through virtual mode.