Bhubaneswar: The Government ITI, Bhubaneswar, has been accorded the Eat Right Campus by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Principal Jeetamitra Satpathy said the Food Beverage and Guest Services Assistant department of ITI-Bhubaneswar got this certificate.

“The Eat Right Campus initiative of the FSSAI aims at promoting safe, healthy and sustainable food in campuses across the country. The objective is to improve the health of people and promote socio-economic development,” Satpathy said.

Eat Right Campus is a part of Eat Smart Cities challenge, which is envisioned as a competition among cities to recognise their efforts in adopting and scaling up various initiatives under Eat Right India.

The motive behind the initiative is to motivate cities to develop a plan that supports a healthy, safe and sustainable food environment supported by institutional, physical, social and economic infrastructure along with the application of smart solutions to combat food related issues, sources said.

Govt ITI BBSR is now a certified EatRightCampus, nominated by FSSAI. Our gratitude to CEO, BSCL for this initiative. The 'Eat Right Campus' aims to promote safe & healthy food across the country.@SanjayKr1997 @Bbsr2SmartCity pic.twitter.com/TE9vCXMnmi — ITI, Bhubaneswar (@ITIBhubaneswar) January 28, 2022

As part of Eat Right India, the Eat Right Campus initiative has been launched for colleges, universities, institutions, workplaces, hospitals, jails and tea estates to support them to ensure safe and sustainable food for the people who spend the majority of their time in these campuses.

While the Eat Right Campus initiative is not mandatory, it can provide immense benefits to the campus and its members. Healthy and sustainable food in the campus would reduce the incidence of food borne illnesses, deficiency diseases and non-communicable diseases among the people in the campus, sources added.

With this certification, the students of ITI-Bhubaneswar will get a clear understanding on correct temperature measurement for different kinds of food and its preservation, proper procedure to maintain the environmental hygiene of food preparation, process to balance proper nutrition factor in different types of food, importance of water and food testing, role of food safety officer, Importance of proper arrangement of storage area and utility of pest control process in food production, Satpathy said.