Bhubaneswar: With a view to bringing transformation in delivery of nutritional services, the state government Saturday launched ‘Mo-Chhatua’ website (http://www.mochhatua.com) and a mobile app at the Mission Shakti Bhawan here.

Launching the mobile app and the website, Women & Child Development (W&CD) Minister Tukuni Sahu said the management information system and application will work as an interactive as well as an end-to-end platform for real-time monitoring of indenting, issue of work orders, production and supply of take home ration (THR) till the settlement of payment to the THR producing self-help groups (SHGs).

The system shall also have paperless features like timely alerts to officials for action, automation of invoice submission and approval process.

A slew of initiatives are being taken to ensure that entitlements reach the target beneficiaries on time and the same is monitored effectively for better nutritional outcomes, she said.

‘Mo-Chhatua’ is a joint initiative led by W&CD department and supported by Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives (APPI).

The website is a repository for information pertaining to infrastructure and machinery of THR producing and supplying SHGs, training modules, guidelines and instructions of the government.

Currently, the state government is providing Chhatua and dry ration to children between 6 months to 3 years of age; Chhatua & Ladoo/Chikis to pregnant/ nursing women; and Chhatua to adolescent girls. While the Adolescent girls are being given 16 eggs a month, the rest are provided with 12 eggs a month.

Besides this, children in the age group of 3 to 6 years, who attend pre-school in the Anganwadi Centres, are provided cooked meals including five egg-based ones. The calorie and protein provided under the revised supplementary nutrition programme (SNP) menu is higher than what was recommended by the Union government.