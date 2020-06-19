Bhubaneswar, June 18: The Transport department is mulling to build bus stands in every block of the state in an attempt to give an impetus to public transport system.

The department has written to the district Collectors to identify a minimum of 2-acre land in every block where construction of bus stand is felt necessary.

It has also asked the Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation to prepare a model plan and estimate for taking stock of the requirement of funds and for the plan.

“The government is giving prime importance to construction of bus stands in every block of the state to provide minimum amenities to the passengers using public transport. Collectors and District Magistrates have already been requested to identify suitable land measuring minimum 2 acres in every block,” a communication from the Transport department said.

It also added, “The bus stand may include facilities like toilet, drinking water, small shops, light arrangement, ticket counter, passenger waiting hall etc. It may also be seen that the facility is constructed in such a manner that internal income will suffice its daily maintenance along with electricity and water charges, and ancillary expenditure of the bus stands.

In their communication to the Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd, the department said, “You are therefore requested to prepare a model plan and the estimates to finalise the plan and arrangement of funds for proposed block-level bus stands.”

