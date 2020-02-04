New Delhi: Referring to the President’s speech asking people to buy local products for better tomorrow, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya Tuesday said that the government needs to focus on encouraging domestic production and quality manufacturing of the products to make people buy local products.

Speaking on Motion of Thanks on President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, the BJD MP said that people can only buy local products when there are quality products in the country.

“The President in his address urged the people to buy local products for better tomorrow. But how will people buy local products if they are not of good quality. The government should encourage domestic production but the environment of the country is not like that. We are selling the domestic units which are created by the great leaders of the country in the past,” said Acharya.

Hitting out at the Union government, the BJD MP said that when we are celebrating 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi, the country witnessing violence.

He also asked for incorporating Ahimsa in the Preamble of the Constitution as proposed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik earlier. The BJD MP took jibe at the Centre over its Jal Jeevan Mission. He said that the President in his address said that there is requirement of Rs 3.6 lakh crore for Jal Jeevan Mission. However, the Union budget made allotment of over Rs 11,000 crore only.

He also asserted that the Union government has neglected the state in the tourism sector. The BJD MP said Odisha has huge coastline providing the scope of beach tourism but the Union government has not been looking towards it.