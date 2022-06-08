Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will appoint 11,000 teachers by the end of this month, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed here Tuesday. He said that CM Naveen Patnaik will hand over the appointment letters to the new teachers at a function here in the third or fourth week of June. He also informed that immediately after the modernisation of the high schools, the government will start the uplifting of primary schools in the state.

It should be stated that the CM had handed over appointment letters to a record 6,131 school teachers December 16, 2021. A big function was organised at Kalinga Stadium for the appointees to receive their letters. A decision was taken then only that 11,000 more teachers will be appointed shortly. However, due to various issues the process got delayed. It was an all-time record in the field of recruitment to hand over appointment letters to more than 6,000 teachers in a single day.

The minister also informed that after government finishes the transformation of high schools, they will start focusing on uplifting of the primary schools. “The Odisha government will renovate primary schools in the second phase,” Dash told mediapersons here. “To raise the level of education, the state government will transform 8,000 high schools in the first phase following which primary schools will get a facelift.

Besides, efforts are on to sort out discrepancies related to the teacher recruitment,” the minister added. Dash gave detailed information on the plans regarding transformation of high schools. “Out of the 8,000 high schools, transformation of 5,000 will be carried out first. The government will host a programme June 10 in Jajpur district to mark beginning of the renovation,” Dash informed. Das also said that approximately 1,700 teachers will be recruited for the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs). He further said that Class XI will be made operational in 40 OAVs where students can study still Class X till now. “As of now 250 OAVs are functioning. The remaining 64 will become functional from June 17 this year,” he said