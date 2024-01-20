Bhubaneswar: To address the issue of doctors’ crunch in state-run medical colleges, the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department has decided to appoint junior residents, senior residents, tutors, assistant professors, associate professors and professors on contractual/deputation basis. A notification issued by department secretary Shalini Pandit said, ”The Government of Odisha, after careful consideration, has been pleased to allow engagement of Junior Residents, Senior Residents, Tutors, Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors on contractual/deputation basis through interviews/counselling conducted on a fixed day of every month at state level as well as at institution level.”

The notification said that all Deans & Principals of the medical colleges, the Director of PGIMER and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and Principal, SCB Dental College, Cuttack shall conduct recruitment for contractual/deputational engagement of the above-mentioned posts on 12th of every month (or the next working day in case it is a holiday) through walk-in interview/counselling and report the same to the DMET, Odisha.

Similarly, the DMET, Odisha shall conduct the recruitment for the remaining vacancies on the 25th of every month (or the next working day in case it is a holiday) through walk-in interviews/counselling and furnish a consolidated report on all contractual/deputation engagements done at the institution level and Directorate level to the H&FW department by 5th of the next month.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP