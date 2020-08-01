New Delhi: The government has initiated a process to bring helmets under mandatory BIS regime as part of efforts to reduce fatal injuries involving two-wheelers, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said Saturday.

Once the process is completed only BIS-certified helmets for two-wheeler riders would be manufactured and sold in India.

“Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification for bringing Protective Helmets for two-wheelers rider under compulsory certification as per Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016,” the MoRTH said in a statement.

This will enable to have only BIS-certified helmets for two-wheelers to be manufactured and sold in India, it said.

“It will also improve the quality of two-wheeler helmets and would improve road safety scenario, and further would be helpful in reducing fatal injuries involving two-wheelers,” it added.

The ministry has invited suggestions or comments in this respect which can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways within a month.

