Bhubaneswar: The state government announced Saturday that beneficiaries under the food security scheme will now receive monthly rations under the Public Distribution System (PDS) starting January 2025. The state has instructed district collectors across all districts to make necessary arrangements for the timely distribution of rice from government godowns.

The process of lifting PDS rice has already commenced, with operations starting December 6. Over the past 14 days, district collectors in Nabarangpur and Deogarh have completed lifting the rice designated for their districts. Other districts are expected to complete the lifting of their allocated rice by the end of today. The state government has ensured that distribution to beneficiaries is underway at government fair price shops and dealer points in various parts of Odisha. The distribution process is expected to be fully completed by December 25, ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive their rations well in advance of the New Year.

In a meeting held recently, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, along with principal secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and other senior officials, discussed and decided on the release of the monthly rations. During the meeting, district collectors and District Chief Civil Supply Officers were instructed to take prompt actions to ensure smooth and timely delivery of food grains to beneficiaries. As part of the government’s efforts to streamline the process, district collectors have also been directed to accelerate the e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process for all beneficiaries. The government has set a deadline for completing the e-KYC verification by the end of next month, further improving the efficiency and transparency of the system. The initiative is expected to enhance the delivery of essential food grains to the beneficiaries and ensure that the distribution system runs smoothly throughout the state.