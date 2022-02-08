New Delhi: The Government of India has been working on developing tourism at five lighthouses in Odisha through a public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal informed the Rajya Sabha of this Tuesday in a written reply.

The lighthouse tourism project will be developed at Gopalpur lighthouse in Ganjam district, Puri lighthouse, Chandrabhaga lighthouse in Puri, Paradip lighthouse in Jagatsinghpur district and False Point lighthouse in Kendrapara district, the Minister informed.

The project components for the five lighthouses have been finalised, and clearances from the State Coastal Zone Management Authority for coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance and necessary permissions from other local bodies have been obtained, he added.

The Minister informed that no funds will be allocated since the lighthouse tourism projects will be developed through the PPP model.