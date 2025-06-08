Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Saturday announced that the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) would be provided up to two tractor-loads of sand for free of cost for construction of house under the scheme.

“The state government would provide up to two tractor-loads of sand without any charges to the beneficiaries of PMAY,” Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said. Pujari also said that the beneficiaries would be issued permits to avail sand at an affordable rate across the state, adding that the move aims at reducing the construction cost on financially weak beneficiaries.

According to reports, the government will introduce a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), to prevent illegal mining and transportation of sand. Besides, the SOP will also feature regulation of vehicle weight, focusing on to protect the public infrastructures at rural areas where roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) are getting damaged due to the movement of heavy vehicles involved in illegal sand smuggling.

The minister also stressed on taking measures to reduce the illegal methods and vehicles involved in the illegal sand mining which is affecting the river-beds. Citing a recent incident in Kaptipada, where an additional tehsildar was attacked while trying to intervene in smuggling activities, Pujari issued a stern warning to the illegal sand traders and expressed serious concern over the rising activity of sand mafias in the state.

He also said that the attacks on the government officials would not be tolerated and stringent action will be taken against the mafias involved. On the other hand, highlighting the severity of systematic looting of minor minerals across the state, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty pointed to the dramatic decline in revenue from minor minerals from Rs 1,485 crore in 2023-24 to just Rs 600 crore in 2024-25.

“This sharp 60 per cent drop in revenue clearly indicates the extent of unchecked illegal mining activities, and the obvious patronage.” Mohanty further said, “The deteriorating situation under the state government within just one year raises serious concerns about Odisha’s future. This administration’s effort to control illegal mining activities and protect revenue officials is concerning”.

PNN