Sakhigopal: Vigilance sleuths Saturday arrested the gram rojgar sevak (GRS) of Shukal panchayat under Satyabadi block of Puri district on charges of taking bribe.

The arrested GRS has been identified as Chhabi Narayan Panda.

Officials arrested him red-handed while he was taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 to provide pucca house to a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

According to a source, Chhabi had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Indramani Panda – a beneficiary from Chhabi Banbarada village. While Indramani expressed his inability to pay Rs 10,000 at a time, the GRS refused to budge.

With no option left, Indramani approached Puri vigilance officers and narrated his ordeal. The sleuths, under the supervision of DSP Hari Narayan Pati, and led by inspector Satya Narayan Bhadra laid a trap and arrested the accused GRS. Chemical laced notes were recovered from him.

Besides, officials were conducting his raids at his properties to assess his net worth at the time of filing this report.

PNN