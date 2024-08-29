Sundargarh: In a heartwarming celebration of nature and community, the “Green Memory” campaign, a unique initiative started by veteran Social Worker Digambar Upadhyay and promoted by NGO-SEWAK, reached a new milestone with the creation of a Memory Garden in Gambharidihi-Badbahalpada, under Tangarpali block. The campaign that started last year has been rapidly gaining popularity, to commemorate significant days in a person’s life by planting saplings and ensuring their lifelong care. On his 13th birthday, Swarit Upadhyay, a deserving student from Sundargarh and an India Book of Records achiever, took a significant step towards environmental conservation by planting 130 trees. His actions sent a powerful message of environmental awareness from Jhurimal village in Lephripara block, inspiring many to follow his footsteps. Swarit, who has shown a deep interest in forests and the environment since childhood, has won numerous state and national-level competitions. His father, veteran social worker Digambar Upadhyay, initiated the “Green Memory” or “Sabuja Smruti” campaign last year, beginning with Swarit’s birthday. The campaign has since blossomed into a movement, encouraging people to plant trees on various memorable occasions.

Today, a new Memory Garden was inaugurated on three acres of land in GambharidihiBadbahalpada as part of this campaign. Ujalpur Forest Division Officer Debadutta Nanda, who inaugurated the garden, emphasised the enduring friendship between humans and trees, urging everyone to actively participate in tree plantation activities. Attending the event as the guest of honour, Forest Guard Dolagobinda Panigrahi encouraged people to plant trees during festivals, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and other significant moments in life. He highlighted the importance of treating plantation as a lifelong commitment. On this special occasion, Swarit, with the support of his family and members of the GambharidihiBadbahalpada Van Surakhya Samiti (VSS), planted 130 trees, including species like peepal, agasti, neem, simakayyan, aamda, mango, harida, elephant apple, blackberries, bahada, arjuna, wood apple, wild mango and gulmohar . Swarit pledged to protect these trees for life, setting an inspiring example for the community. Senior member Niranjan Majhi of Badbahalpada VSS announced that this Memory Garden, developed with the support of SEWAK, is open to all local residents who wish to commemorate their family’s special days by planting saplings. The VSS will ensure the protection and care of these trees, making the garden a lasting legacy for future generations. Since its inception, the “Green Memory” campaign has successfully planted 12,312 saplings, with plans to plant over 50,000 trees this year. According to Upadhyay, “This initiative continues to grow, fostering a deep connection between the community and the environment, and ensuring that each sapling planted stands as a living memory of life’s most significant moments.”