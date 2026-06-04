Bhubaneswar: Odisha has moved a step closer to sustainable urban mobility with the proposed Green Hydrogen Mobility Project, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at introducing hydrogen-powered public transport in the state.

The project is being jointly pursued by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), NTPC and GRIDCO as part of the state’s broader push towards clean energy and low-carbon transportation.

A high-level review meeting on the project was held Wednesday under the chairpersonship of Housing and Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee.

The meeting focused on advancing clean mobility solutions and accelerating Odisha’s transition towards green energy.

Padhee said the Green Hydrogen Mobility Project has the potential to position Odisha among the frontrunners in next-generation clean mobility.

Emphasising the need for a robust and scalable hydrogen ecosystem, she said the initiative could serve as a model for sustainable public transportation across the country.

She directed all stakeholder agencies to work in close coordination and fast-track the resolution of pending technical, financial and regulatory issues.

Stressing transparency, accountability and long-term operational viability, Padhee underscored the need for timely implementation of the project.

The initiative is aligned with the Government of India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and supports the country’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions while promoting indigenous clean-fuel technologies.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the progress made since the signing of the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NTPC, GRIDCO and CRUT.

Under the proposed project, a Green Hydrogen Production and Refuelling Facility will be established at CRUT’s Pokhariput depot in Bhubaneswar.

As part of the pilot phase, three Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Buses (HFCEBs) will be deployed. The project is expected to produce around 260 kilograms of green hydrogen per day.

The hydrogen-powered buses are designed to travel up to 600 kilometres daily under ideal operating conditions.

Besides offering a clean and efficient public transport alternative, the initiative is projected to eliminate tailpipe emissions and reduce nearly 900 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, contributing significantly to environmental sustainability.

The total project cost has been estimated at Rs 53.55 crore.

Of this, Rs 19.52 crore has already been sanctioned as financial assistance under the National Green Hydrogen Mission through the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The remaining expenditure is proposed to be met through stakeholder contributions and applicable state support mechanisms.

As per the tripartite MoU, NTPC will be responsible for developing and operating the hydrogen production and refuelling infrastructure, GRIDCO will facilitate power supply and related subsidies, while CRUT will oversee bus operations and public transport services.

A comprehensive assessment of the project’s financial and operational implications was also undertaken.

Concerns raised by CRUT regarding operational expenditure, assured kilometre commitments, revenue-sharing mechanisms and risk allocation under the proposed term sheet were examined in detail.

The meeting observed that while the project represents a pioneering technological intervention in the public transport sector, its long-term success would depend on a balanced framework that safeguards public resources while ensuring operational sustainability.

The proposed routes and service patterns were reviewed keeping in view CRUT’s operational mandate within the Capital Region.

It was suggested that the pilot deployment be concentrated along the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Khurda-Puri-Konark corridor to ensure operational feasibility and effectively demonstrate the viability of hydrogen-powered public transportation in Odisha.