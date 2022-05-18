Mumbai: Phulera, a small village with a big heart, made a special place in the lives of the audience as they enjoyed the first season of Prime Video series ‘Panchayat’.

‘Panchayat’ is a simple slice-of-life story which portrayed the on-ground reality of rural India. With less than a week for ‘Panchayat’ Season 2 to release, director Deepak Kumar Mishra explained why he named it ‘Panchayat’.

Mishra said, “A panchayat in India is the personification of what village life is. I wanted to revive the viewers’ fondness for classic shows and relate that to reality. When we were kids, we grew up watching shows like ‘Malgudi Days’ and ‘Panchatantra’. This had the essence of small village culture. We aimed to show the new-age generation what we grew up watching back in the day. ‘Panchayat’s name connects viewers to their motherlands.”

He added that it was long due for the new generation to experience a show similar to the environment the earlier generations grew up watching.

The slice-of-life drama has struck a chord with its audiences. The new season will be streaming from May 20 exclusively on Prime Video.