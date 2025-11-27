Loisingha/Belpada: A tragic accident during a wedding procession Tuesday night in Mandal village under Belpada block of Bolangir district left the groom’s father dead and the bride’s cousin injured.

The deceased has been identified as Chaitanya Bag of Ambapali village under Loisingha block and Bolangir Sadar police limits. According to reports, Chaitanya had accompanied the wedding party of his son, Dukhishyama, to Mandal village under Patnagarh block.

After dinner, the wedding procession began with much joy, but it turned tragic within minutes. Witnesses said the vehicle carrying the groom’s party was being driven recklessly.

The driver allegedly lost control, and the vehicle ran over Chaitanya, who was walking ahead of it. He died on the spot.

The bride’s maternal aunt’s son was also injured in the incident, sources said. On receiving information, Patnagarh police reached the village, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. The injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the vehicle involved in the accident was impounded. The incident has left the bereaved family members shellshocked and grief-stricken.