Jamankira: A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating his wife to death over a heated exchange at Palokhman village under Jamankira police limits in Sambalpur district.

Police said they arrested Srikar Majhi, 57, husband of deceased Mamata Majhi, 50, and seized the weapon used in the crime. Police registered a case (218/25) and sent the body for postmortem.

According to police, Mamata was reportedly speaking to someone on the phone inside the house Tuesday night when Srikar, who was outside, asked her to stop the call and begin cooking immediately. When she ignored his words, a heated argument ensued between them.

In a fit of rage, Srikar allegedly picked up the iron pipe kept near the stove and struck Mamata on the head, leaving her dead on the spot. The incident went unnoticed through the night, as neighbours were unaware of the assault.

When villagers did not see Mamata for an unusually long time Wednesday morning, they questioned Srikar.

A team led by IIC Padmalaya Sahu reached the scene and arrested Srikar. Police said Mamata and Srikar lived alone, as their two sons work outside the village.