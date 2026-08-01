New Delhi: Gross GST collections grew 15.4 per cent to over Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July on higher mop-up from sales and imports, reflecting sustained domestic consumption.

Gross GST collections were Rs 1.83 lakh crore in July 2025 and Rs 1.95 lakh crore last month.

Tax collection from domestic transactions grew 10.1 per cent to over Rs 1.44 lakh crore, while gross revenues from imports were up 29 per cent to Rs 66,511 crore.

Deloitte India Partner M S Mani said the GST collection reflects continued economic resilience despite challenges in the external environment.

“Steady growth in GST collections each month on domestic consumption indicates that overall domestic consumption is becoming largely insulated from seasonal variations and external headwinds,” Mani said, adding that GST collections in July increased in major manufacturing states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Telangana.

KPMG, Indirect Tax Head & Partner, Abhishek Jain said much of the July GST revenue growth was driven by imports and it would be worth digging into whether that’s finished goods or raw materials, and how much of it simply reflects a weaker rupee rather than higher volumes.

Gross Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) revenue during the month stood at Rs 39,835 crore, while State GST (SGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) mop-up were Rs 47,881 crore and over Rs 1.23 lakh crore, respectively.

Total refunds during July grew 13.1 per cent to Rs 29,968 crore.

After adjusting refunds, net GST revenue stood at over Rs 1.81 lakh crore.

Grant Thornton Bharat Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Manoj Mishra said domestic GST grew a robust 10.1 per cent, reflecting resilient household consumption, formalisation and industrial activity.

Strong gains across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh confirm broad-based momentum across India’s largest manufacturing, services and consumption hubs, he added.

EY India, Tax Partner, Saurabh Agarwal, said the sustained double-digit growth in GST collections is a strong affirmation of the underlying resilience of the Indian economy, and reflects a consumption story that continues to hold firm despite global headwinds.

“That said, one cannot ignore the elevated levels of import GST collections, which remain a nagging concern. This points to a persistent gap in domestic manufacturing capability despite the range of successful PLI and Atmanirbhar Bharat interventions rolled out over the past few years,” Agarwal added.

As per the GST data released Saturday, gross tax collection grew 10.1 per cent to about Rs 8.43 lakh crore in April-July. Net collections rose 9.2 per cent to Rs 7.21 lakh crore during the period.