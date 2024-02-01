Bhubaneswar: In a blatant disregard for law and order, two rival gangs of around 12 members clashed against each other using deadly weapons, including swords and machetes, Tuesday night. According to sources, the incident took place at Jagamara under the jurisdiction of Khandagiri police station. The area virtually turned into a battlefield as both sides attacked each other. At least four persons were reported to have sustained injuries in the clash. They were sent to the local hospital for treatment. As per reports, eight persons from Pandara area in the Capital city had visited a food stall at Jagamara when a group of miscreants suddenly attacked them, triggering a street fight. The street resembled a war zone as the miscreants allegedly targeted passersby and their vehicles. As the latest report came in, the police have launched search operations to nab the absconding criminals, while five motorcycles of the gang members have already been seized.

Sources said, nearly 12 members of the notorious gang after arriving at the spot around 9pm with bikes, charging immediately against the five members of the rival group with swords, machetes and iron rods. The situation became tense as both members of the gang were caught up in a chase in the middle of the road, leading the pedestrians ran amok to save themselves from the conflict. Several gang members were seen assaulting the general public, as they tried to make their way to safe place. The gang members pelted liquor bottles and stones at each other, causing damage to the vehicles parked in the area. Prima facie, it has come to notice that the 12 members of the gang belong to the infamous KBN group. The members of the group had previously been booked by several police stations in Capital city on charges of extortion, dacoity, and hooliganism. This apart, the group in the past, had made its criminal act go public, such as firing gun in public and attempting dangerous stunts in the main road. The police have confirmed of quizzing the injured gang members at hospital to obtain more details about the absconding ones. Meanwhile, the police have stated that a likely past enmity between both gangs is behind the assault.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN,OP