Nayagarh: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has launched an exploration of lithium using drones and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Odisha’s Nayagarh district following reports from recent geological surveys indicating traces of the mineral deposits.

Similarly, a pilot project has been launched in Mayurbhanj district to find such valuable natural resources. The union government has launched a search campaign with an emphasis on critical minerals like lithium and copper.

After Mayurbhanj, the government plans to undertake mining surveys also in southern Odisha, specifically in districts like Kandhamal and Malkangiri.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the JSW Group has plans to set up an Electric Vehicle and component manufacturing plant in Naraj area in Cuttack district, while it has proposed to set up a copper smelter and lithium refinery in Paradip.

PNN