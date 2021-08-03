Bhubaneswar: A security guard committed suicide by shooting himself before the police at Ganganagar under Airport Police limits here during the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Krushna Chandra Dash, a native of Sarankul in Nayagarh district, who was staying in Ganganagar area for the past few years. He was working at a security agency.

According to a source, Krushna shot himself dead with his gun around 2am Tuesday.

Krushna had also worked as an attendant at the Capital Hospital. He was allegedly removed for misbehaving with some women staffers at the hospital. The Airport police had also arrested Krushna for inflicting severe injuries on his wife in January this year.

He had been suspecting his wife of having extramarital affairs and the couple would often quarrel over the issue. They both engaged in a heated argument last night too. The family members of the deceased, however, claimed all honky dory between Krushna and his wife.

The wife and daughter of Krushna alleged that some residents of the colony, where they were staying earlier, had reportedly assaulted the deceased around 10 days ago. Krushna had been under severe mental stress over the issue.

He first tried to shoot himself inside the house but the family members prevented him from doing so. He informed the police before coming out of his house and shot himself as soon as the PCR van reached the spot. He was rushed to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

The police have started an investigation into the issue after registering a case (19/21) in this regard. Meanwhile, rising suicides in the Capital city has become a major cause of worry for the police.

As per available data, 151 persons have committed suicide in the city between January and June, 2021. There were 310 suicides in the city during 2020 as against 220 in 2019.

As many as 38 persons (16 in May and 22 in June) committed suicide in the city during the last two months.