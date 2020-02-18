Chitrakonda: The much-awaited Gurupriya Bridge that was dedicated only about a year and half ago after getting delayed several times, has been damaged.

According to a source, the guard walls on both sides of pillar 16 have been damaged and repair work is underway. A team from PWD (Public Works Department) visited the spot and started the repair work Tuesday, the source added.

It was learnt that the repair work will be completed within two days.

This bridge at Chitrakonda Swabhiman area in Malkangiri district is extremely crucial for 151 villages for connectivity. Besides, its strategic advantage to contain Maoist menace in the area cannot be overstated.

