Mumbai: Mega star of Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. In KBC, Big B often interacts with the contestants and ask them to shares stories related to him. In a recent episode of KBC, Big B remembered an anecdote of his life after hearing about the personal life of a contestant.

Contestant Sumit Tadiyal was sitting on the hot seat where he was answering the questions and also talked about himself. During this, host Big B asked him, did you have love marriage or arrange? To which Sumit said it was love but was shown as arranged marriage. Also, Sumit said that his wife calls him Suniyi ji and he has saved his wife’s number by the same name. Following this, Big B revealed that by which name he has saved the phone number of wife Jaya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan said that he has saved his wife’s number in short form ‘JB’. This Diwali of Kaun Banega Crorepati is a festive week. In which every contestant will be given a phone and a gold coin. Sumit won Rs 3.20 Lakh from the show.

Shehenshah of Hindi films shared a monochrome picture of his lady love Jaya Bachchan on his Twitter handle with a loving yet quirky caption.

In the throwback picture, a young and beautiful Jaya dressed in traditional wear can be seen hugging her better half which is “unseen.”

T 3520 – .. the better half .. !! 🌹

quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

