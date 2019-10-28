Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday issued guidelines to facilitate prompt treatment of people who meet with road accidents.

As per the guidelines issued by Health and Family Welfare department, it is decided to render the medical/ surgical /critical care free of cost in private hospitals. The expenditure shall be met from Free Treatment to Trauma Fund (FTTF).

Apart from government hospitals, patients can avail free treatment at three private hospitals of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar within 48 hours of the mishap. Free treatment has been made available at Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack, Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar and AMRI Hospital, Bhubaneswar, on a pilot basis. After six months, the government will examine the annual financial implication and take a decision for continuance of the scheme in trauma care centres across the state.

After receiving the patient, the hospital will start immediate and appropriate treatment (stabilisation, emergency medical or surgical management including intensive care etc) and intimate the Directorate of Medical Education (DMET) describing briefly the time of admission, nature of injury and condition of the patient and the approximate estimate of expenditure thereon that may occur during 48 hours.

In case of transfer of patients to another hospital, the stipulated 48 hours will be calculated from the time of admission in the initial hospital. If the treatment is started after 48 hours of trauma in a hospital then the patient will not be eligible for free treatment under the FTTF. However, in exceptional cases a technical committee can take a call.

If the patient happens to be eligible for OSTF, the treatment will continue in the private hospital as an OSTF patient and treatment will be cashless after 48 hours of treatment. In case of problems, one can contact joint DMET Anil Kumar Sahu (9437054930), Manilal Gupta (9439998153) and Dilip Kumar Nanda (9348677133).

At the end of 48 hours, the private hospital will submit the claim in prescribed format along with supporting documents for examination and reimbursement of the cost of treatment.

The DMET, Odisha, after examination shall release the settled claim amount to the concerned hospital.