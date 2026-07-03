Ahmedabad: Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested eight people for their alleged association with the banned terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and for working to establish an active network in the state to further the outfit’s activities.

According to the ATS, the arrests were made in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh following an investigation that led to the registration of a case at the ATS Police Station Thursday (July 2) under Sections 13, 17, 18, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Sections 148 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“All eight accused are members of the banned organisation and were actively working on behalf of Jaish-e-Mohammed to set up an active network in the state to further its terror activities,” officials said.

Those arrested have been identified as Ahmed Abdullah Gajiwala alias Abu Ubaida, 19, of Bhagal in Palanpur city of Banaskantha; Ibrahim Mohammad Husen Ghagha alias Abu Hamza, 30, of Bhagal; Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala alias Abu Aya, 22, also of Bhagal; Zakariya Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha alias Ibn Ammar alias Zakariya Palanpuri, 21, of Jamia Abul Hasan Madrasa in Khadiyasana of Siddhpur in Patan; Mufti Faujan Ismail Dauwa alias Mufti Sahab, 40, of the same madrasa; Mohammad Amin Shera alias Amin Palanpuri, 21, also from the madrasa; Mohammad Abdul Rahman Savdi alias Mohammad Palanpuri alias Abu Unisa, 22, of Jamia Rahmaniya Khambhiya, Ambheta, Chikhli in Navsari district; and Bilal Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha alias Abu Dujana, Abu Sufiyan, Abu Zundal and Umar bin Khattab, 18, of Warsi Nagar in Dewas city of Madhya Pradesh.

The latest operation follows a series of anti-terror investigations by the Gujarat ATS in recent years.

In January this year, the ATS and Navsari Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh in Navsari, alleging that he possessed jihadi literature, a pistol and ammunition, and had been in contact with an individual linked to extremist propaganda.

Investigators alleged that digital material recovered from him included content supporting banned organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, and the case was registered under the UAPA, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

In November last year, the Gujarat ATS arrested three suspects from Adalaj in Gandhinagar over alleged links with the terrorist organisation ISIS.

Officials said weapons were recovered during the operation and alleged that the suspects had been planning attacks in different parts of the country.

The investigation into the latest arrests is continuing. More details are awaited.