Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad arrested a Porbandar resident for allegedly sharing sensitive information about Indian Coast Guard vessels to a Pakistani agent posing as a Mumbai-based woman, an official said Saturday.

Accused Pankaj Kotiya was lured by the Pakistani agent, who used the alias ‘Riya’, to share information about ICG vessels and its jetty at Porbandar, ATS Superintendent of Police K Siddharth said.

Kotiya, a casual labourer at the jetty, came in contact with ‘Riya’ on Facebook eight months ago and had been in touch since he said.

‘Riya’ told Kotiya she worked with the Indian Navy and was based in Mumbai, the official added.

The Whatsapp number on which he shared sensitive information about the location and other details of ICG ships and the jetty has been traced to Pakistan, the SP said.

Over the past eight months, Kotiya was paid Rs 26,000 in instalments through UPI for such information, Siddharth said.

Kotiya and ‘Riya’ have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for waging war against the government of India as well as criminal conspiracy, the ATS said.

PTI