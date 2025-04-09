Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field against hosts Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here Wednesday.

The Royals have replaced spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who misses out to due to personal reasons, with medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The home team is unchanged.

The Teams

Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (cwk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

