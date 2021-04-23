Mumbai: Actor Amit Mistry, a very popular actor both in Gujarati films and on stage died of a heart attack Friday morning. Even though his exact age is not known, sources said he was close to 45. Amit Mistry has also acted in a number of Hindi films.

The Indian Film TV Producers Council shared the news on Twitter. “Shocking and Deeply Saddening news of one of the talented actor Amit Mistry passing away…Heartfelt condolence to family and friends…RIP (sic).”

Mistry played important roles in films like Shor in the City , Saat Phero Ke Hera Pheri , Tenali Rama, Madam Sir and in the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits.

Actress Kubbra Sait expressed her condolences on Twitter and wrote, “You’ll be missed on earth @Actor@amitmistry. Condolences to the family.” She also posted a broken heart emoji in the tweet.

Actor and comedian Vir Das revealed he was about to start shooting a show with Mistry. “I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insights were a thing to behold. We’ve lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace,” Das said on Twitter.