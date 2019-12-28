Bhubaneswar: Professor Byomakesh Tripathy was Saturday appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University of Culture here.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, who is also the chancellor of universities, appointed Tripathy for three years from the date of his joining or till he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier, or until further orders, a notification issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Tripathy teaches History at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh.

