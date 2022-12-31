Bhawanipatna: Governor Ganeshi Lal, during his visit to Kalahandi district Thursday, inaugurated new academics and library buildings of Kalahandi University. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor dwelt on the significance of Kalahandi’s name – Kala (black) handi (cooking pot). He said that the pot in which prasad is cooked for Lord Jagannath is called Kalahandi. He spoke on preceptor-disciple tradition and called upon students to be inspired by the great Jagannath culture. “Odisha has carved out a special place in the country.

A woman from a tribal community of the state has ascended to the highest constitutional post — President of the country — while the Union Education Minister, RBI governor, and the CAG are from Odisha,” he added. Vice Chancellor of Kalahandi University Sanjay Satpathy, Collector P Anvesha Reddy, SP Avilash G, and registrar Pitambar Bhoi were present on the occasion. Students also performed in a cultural programme marking his visit to the varsity.