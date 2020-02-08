Los Angeles: Country singer Gwen Stefani has called off her Saturday concert due to health issues.

The singer was supposed to perform at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas over the weekend.

“I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase,” Stefani tweeted Friday.

“I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12-22. Thank you for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon,” she added.

Stefani last performed at 2020 Grammys along with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

PTI