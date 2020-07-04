Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away July 3, 2020, leaving the entire film industry shocked. She was 71 at the time of her death and had suffered a cardiac arrest. Saroj Ji had complained of breathing problems post which she was admitted to the hospital June 20. Although the late choreographer had tested negative for COVID-19, she had numerous other health complications.

Several celebs took to social media to pay their last tributes to the dance maestro.

Amongst them was Govinda, one of Saroj Khan’s earlier students, who shared an emotional video in which he bids his final adieu to Saroj Khan. While praying for her soul to rest in peace, the actor recalls his first meeting with the latter when he wanted to learn dance from her. He further reveals about having told her about his financial issues post which she simply asked him to worry about that later. The actor then states that it is because of teachers like her that he could transform himself from ‘Govind’ to Govinda.

The actor has also added a throwback picture of himself with Saroj Khan along with the post. Talking about the late choreographer, she leaves behind her two daughters, Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. The last song choreographed by ‘Master Ji’ was Tabaah Ho Gaye from the movie Kalank that featured Madhuri Dixit. Saroj Khan began dancing at a mere age of three years and got her big break in Bollywood in 1974 with the movie Geeta Mera Naam.

