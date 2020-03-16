Bolangir: Although no river flows near this town in Bolangir district except for the serpentine Lakshmi Jora (creek), incessant rain during August last year had battered civic life causing severe damage to the town.

However, over six months have passed since the occurrence of flood and alleged irregularities in the assessment of damages as well as payment of compensations have sparked resentment among local people.

The flood-like situation which was created following incessant rain had then devastated farmlands, submerged roads, shattered houses, taken lives of cattle and ruined infrastructures in Bolangir town.

As the poor section of society was affected more, house collapse killed a young boy at Bishnumunda area. Union ministers, state revenue minister, local ministers, MPs, MLAs, Special Relief Commissioner, senior officials of departments, the District Collector and district level officials have had conducted review meetings to estimate the aftermath of the flood here.

It was insisted at the meeting to provide adequate assistance to flood-affected people. The district administration was asked to expedite the restoration drive for ruined infrastructure in Bolangir. Video footages were then prepared as evidences of flood-impact.

Those families who were impacted most have been compensated less and the vice versa. Compensation money of lakhs of rupees has been embezzled by many influential people through unholy nexus with local municipality as well as tehsil officials, Bolangir residents alleged.

As funds were embezzled by forging documents, it sparked resentment among genuine deserving beneficiaries. It is known that, they will get down to roads and stage protests in the future days.