BHUBANESWAR: A state level handicrafts exhibition organised by Directorate of Handicrafts & Cottage Industries was inaugurated at Exhibition Ground by Padmini Dian, Minister for Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts here Monday.

Director of Handicrafts & Cottage Industries Basanta Kumar Dash, Special Secretary, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department Srikanta Kumar Prusty, Joint Secretary Anjana Panda, Spl. Officer, Handicrafts and Cottage Industries Sanatan Nayak and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Interacting with Orissa Post, Dian said, “Govt. of Odisha is providing promotional supports for growth of the handicraft sector including market assistance by organizing exhibitions. Various need-based interventions are provided to the individuals, SHGs, Cooperative Societies and apex bodies for capacity building, skill up-gradation training, supply of improved tools and equipments, providing bank linkage, infrastructure development, product designing & diversification, marketing assistance to participate in different exhibitions etc.”

“In order to produce market-oriented products, design development programmes engaging designers from inside and outside the state are conducted in clusters to create wide range of products. Steps are being taken for online marketing of handicraft products,” she added.

The expo will conclude March 8. One of the officials of Handicrafts department said, “The expo is here to facilitate artisans, SHGs, handicrafts co-operative societies to display and sell their products. More than 110 stalls have been erected and 136 artisans are participating in the exhibition from 23 districts. It is expected to attain a business turnover of Rs 80 lakh during this event.”

Demonstration programmes on stone carving, wood carving, paddy craft and tribal jewellery craft will also be organised during this exhibition. Cultural programmes will be organised in the evening daily by the renowned artistes of Odisha for entertainment of the visitors.

Around 50 different crafts recognised by Govt. of Odisha is practiced by more than 1.30 lakh artisans in varied degrees and are dispersed through-out the state.