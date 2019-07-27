Mumbai: Every year a number of newcomers enter the Hindi film industry. But then most really can’t make it to the top. Some do get good roles but most fail to make a mark.

Orissa POST takes a look at five such actors who had the looks and potential to go to the top, but failed to do so.

Aftab Shivdasani: He started his career as a child actor in ‘Mr. India’. He also featured as the hero in ‘Mast’. Aftab Shivsadani also played crucial roles in films like ‘Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega’, ‘Kasoor’ and Footpath. However, in spite of winning various awards, he is mostly thought of as a supporting actor.

Dino Morea: He made his debut with ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ and was one of the heroes in the 2002 super hit movie ‘Raaz’ which gave him fame. But since then all his films flopped. Now he is rarely seen on the silver screen.

Jugal Hansraj: He started off as a kid in the 1983 blockbuster ‘Masoom’. The handsome guy also caught the eye in the Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Mohabbatein’. However, since then not much has been heard about him.

Rahul Roy: Actor Rahul Roy became a superstar with his first movie ‘Aashiqui’, but then faded away into oblivion as quickly as he appeared. He was last heard of when he won the TV reality show ‘Big Boss’ in the first season.

Fardeen Khan: In 1998, Fardeen Khan debuted with ‘Prem Aggan’ which got him the ‘Best Debutant’ Filmfare award. In the year 2000, he was seen in the thriller ‘Jungle’. He acted in a number of movies between 1998 and 2010, but really failed to make an impression.

