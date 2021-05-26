Berlin: Hansi Flick will take over as Germany coach after the European Championship, replacing Joachim Löew. He has signed a three-year contract effective from July 1 to succeed his former boss. Loew is ending his 15-year tenure after Euro 2020, the German Soccer Federation said Tuesday. The Euro 2020 quarterfinals start July 2, so Hansi Flick’s team could still be under the control of Löew if Germany get that far.

Flick’s last game in charge of Bayern Munich was Saturday. He led Bayern to two Bundesliga titles, a Champions League victory and German Cup success.

“The season has just ended and the two years at Bayern Munich still have a strong effect on me. The team spirit and the attitude of the players were outstanding. I’m taking much with me that will continue to shape my work,” said Flick. He informed the Bavarian club in April that he wished to leave.

“I’m really looking forward to it (coaching Germany) because I can see the quality of the players, especially the young players. So we have every reason to approach the upcoming tournaments with optimism, for example the European Championship at home 2024.”

Flick was Löew’s assistant from 2006-14, when they helped Germany win the World Cup in Brazil. He left to become the federation’s sporting director through 2017. He was assistant to Niko Kovac at Bayern, but took over the top job, initially on an interim basis, when the Croat was fired in November 2019. Flick then won every title he could win.

“It’s a wonderful thing that Hansi Flick is returning to the federation as national team coach,” German federation vice-president Peter Peters said. “He has developed as a person and as a coach since his already successful time here. He has shown fantastic success with FC Bayern,” Peters added.

Löew’s contract was to run through the 2022 World Cup, but instead Flick will guide the team through qualifying for what would be his first major tournament in charge.

“It all went surprisingly quickly for me with the signature, but I’m very happy to be able to work as the national team coach from autumn onward,” said Flick. He also wished Löew success at Euro 2020. “Jogi Löew more than deserves a great end to his career as national coach,” Flick added.