Chennai: Director M Rajesh’s upcoming web series, which will feature actors Hansika Motwani, Mugen Rao, Shanthanu and Ashna Zaveri in the lead, has been titled MY3.

The rom-com series is a unique robotic love story and is to be streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Karthik Muthukumar is the cinematographer of this series, which will have music by Ganesan and editing by Ashish. The series is being produced by Trendloud.

Says Hansika, “It’s an honour to be a part of this series. It’s a sweet and delightful moment to be working with director M Rajesh. I am excited to be collaborating with him after our movie Oru Kal Oru Kannadi.

“Being My first web-series, I am excited and eager to be working with powerhouse talents like Mugen and Shanthanu. This series will be a 100 per cent laugh-riot for the audience. Get ready to witness a unique and one-of-its-kind rom-com from director Rajesh.”

Actor Mugen Rao said, “I am a great fan of director Rajesh sir and his works. I have laughed a lot watching his movies and wanted to do something like that and fortunately, I had the opportunity given to me by Disney+ Hotstar. This Is a huge offer for me. This series will offer a delightful and entertaining experience for the audience.”

Director M.Rajesh said, “It’s completely a new and fresh experience for me to direct a web series. The screen experience of audiences has gone through a big transformation now. MY3 will be a refreshing experience for the audience. It’s a rom-com series that will reflect the lives of present-day youngsters.”

IANS