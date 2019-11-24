Mumbai: Celina Jaitley, the former Miss India (2001), celebrates her 38th birthday today. Not many know that the charming actress, who is away from limelight after her marriage, had also made it to the finals of Miss Universe.

On her birthday, let’s take a moment to discuss on her journey in Bollywood and several controversies surrounding her.

In 2001, Celina won the Miss India crown and also made it to the finals of Miss Universe. After winning the crown of Miss India, Celina made an entry in Bollywood in 2003 with Janasheen also starring Fardeen Khan.

She then went on to work in several movies, but nothing worked for her. Talking about Celina’s career, she has appeared in films like ‘No Entry’, ‘Golmaal’, ‘Tom Dick and Harry’.

She was considered one of the most controversial actresses. She had a tiff with Sunny Leone over her apartment rent. Sunny Leone had even threatened to take legal action against her. She was also termed a lesbian for supporting LGBT community. She worked as an LGBT activist for many years and the UN also made her a Goodwill Ambassador for the same work.

Contrast to her image in the media, Celina describes herself as a very ordinary, homely girl. She is very fond of cooking. She married businessman Peter Haag in 2011. Celina said she met Peter for the first time in Dubai when she had gone to launch an Indian fashion brand store in Dubai. It was Love at first sight. He visited my parents in August 2010. We got engaged on the same day.

In 2012, she gave birth to two twins named Viraj and Winston. After this, in 2017, she became a mother again and had twins. She will soon be seen in A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Seasons Greetings.