Mumbai: Veteran actress Deepti Naval celebrates her 68th birthday today. Born February 3, 1952 in Amritsar, Punjab, the gorgeous actress started her career with the 1978 film Junoon. The film was directed by Shyam Benegal and won the Filmfare Award for Best Film.

She moved to America with her father and became a citizen there. Deepti has always been identified as a non-glamorous, heroine in the Hindi films. With Chashme Buddoor (1981) she enlisted herself in the list of big actresses. She was paired opposite Farooq Shaikh and enthralled the audience with their on-screen chemistry. Deepti was seen in the role of a sales girl in this film.

While talking to BBC, Deepti had told that even today she is better known as the actress of Chashme Buddoor. Naval made her directorial debut with Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish starring Manisha Koirala and Rajit Kapoor.

The film won the Best Screenplay Award at the 2009 New York Indian Film Festival but remains unreleased. She also wrote and directed Thoda Sa Aasmaan, a TV serial centred around strong female characters, and produced a travel show, The Path Less Travelled.

Deepti stepped into the industry without taking an acting course and today Deepti is known for her serious acting.

Deepti married Prakash Jha in 1985, but after 17 years their marriage broke up and both got divorced in 2002. They both have an adopted daughter, Disha. Disha is making a career in singing. Deepti cried when she heard the news of Farooq Shaikh’s demise in December 2013.