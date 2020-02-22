Mumbai: Today is the birthday of one of the most popular television star Gurmeet Choudhary. Born in Bihar, Gurmeet Choudhary is a perfect example of a self-made man.

The television superstar showed his humane side when he decided to adopt two young girls from Bihar and bring them up like his own children. Today as the actor turns 33, let us take you to the journey of the star from a middle class family to the film world.

Gurmeet participated in stage play and drama during school before acting. He also used to do modelling before becoming an actor. Gurmeet was titled Mr. Jabalpur and has also participated in Mr. India Contest.

He is happily married to Telly actress Debina. They recently adopted two little girls and are proud parents.

Gurmeet’s first meeting with Debina was during the Sahara Bollywood Star Contest in 2004. The duo got married in 2011 after a long relationship. Gurmeet got his first big break on the small screen in the year 2008 from the TV show Ramayana. He was the main character of Lord Rama in this show. In this, Sita’s character was played by Debina. Gurmeet’s career started on the big screen with the film Khamoshiyan.

As it is truly said, ‘Behind every successful man is a woman’, Debina has been a constant support for Gurmeet.

