Mumbai: Back in the 80s, Hindi film industry had many villains who were more popular and earned more name and fame than a protagonist. Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor is one of them.

There is not any role the versatile actor has not played on screen. From brother, to lover to main antagonist, Shakti Kapoor has done it all and won the hearts of millions of his fans with his acting skills. Today, the veteran star turns a year older.

On his birthday, let us bring to you some interesting facts about Shakti Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor has worked with almost all the big actors in his film career. Shakti made his debut with Feroz Khan’s film Qurbani.

Shakti Kapoor was spotted by Sunil Dutt while he was making Rocky to launch his son Sanjay. He was then cast as the antagonist in the movie. But Sunil Dutt felt that his name “Sunil Sikanderlal Kapoor” wouldn’t do justice to his villainous stint and hence, “Shakti Kapoor” was born.

The journey of becoming Shakti Kapoor is as interesting as his acting in the silver screen. When Shakti Kapoor came into the film industry, he had no work, Sunil Dutt used to give him 1500 rupees a month.

Not only this, Shakti stayed at Vinod Khanna’s house for about 5 years. Due to a car accident, Shakti met Feroz Khan and got the film ‘Qurbani’. Since then, there has been no turn back. He is well known for his roles in Raja Babu and Andaz Apna Apna.

Even though Shakti Kapoor is missing from the big screen, he has been a part of many hit films in his career. Shakti Kapoor is married to Shivangi Kolhapuri, the elder sister of actress Padmini Kolhapuri. The two married in the year 1982 and have two children Siddhant Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Daughter Shraddha Kapoor herself is also a well-known actress.

Once his name popped up during a sting operation to expose the phenomenon of casting couch prevalent in Hindi film industry and was banned by the Film & Television Producers Guild of India but later lifted as allegations against him were not proved.