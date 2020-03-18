Mumbai: Today is the birth anniversary of the youngest son of theatre and film actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni, Shashi Kapoor. Fondly known as Raja Saab, Shashi Kapoor was born March 18, 1938 in Kolkata.

Shashi Kapoor was one of the first Indian actors to achieve success in both Hindi film and parallel cinema and the multi-faceted star donned many hats in his over five-decade-long career.

As a child, he appeared in mythological films as well as in the films of his eldest brother Raj Kapoor. He played the younger version of the characters played by his older brother Raj Kapoor in Aag (1948) and Awaara (1951).

The most handsome son in the Kapoor family is Shashi Kapoor. In his time, girls used to go crazy on seeing him. Shashi Kapoor was very charming. The actress of the films also longed to work with him once.

Among them, Sharmila Tagore was also a name and a big fan of Shashi Kapoor since childhood.

Sharmila got her first film ‘Apur Sansar’. This film was a big hit. After the success of the film, Sharmila received four consecutive Bengali film offers. One day while shooting for the film, Shashi Kapoor suddenly came. Sharmila lost her senses after seeing Shashi Kapoor.

Seeing Sharmila’s condition, the director stopped shooting and asked Shashi Kapoor to leave soon from the set. Sharmila was just sitting at one place and staring at Shashi. The entire team of the film was trying to convince her but she was not ready to listen to anyone.

However, in the second Hindi film ‘Waqt’, Sharmila also got the opportunity to work with Shashi Kapoor.

