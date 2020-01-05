Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday today. The evergreen beauty who started her career as a model has proved her mettle and is one of the highest paid actresses in the town.

Her last 6-8 releases have all been superhit movies with returns easily crossing 100 crores. Presently, the actress is happily married to handsome star Ranveer Singh. After a long relationship, Deepika tied the knot in November 2018, with Ranveer.

But, do you know that Ranveer is not Deepika’s first love? Here we have list of models and actors whom Deepika dated before her marriage:

Nihar Pandya: Deepika used to date handsome model Nihar Pandya, whom she met in an acting school in Mumbai during her modeling days. The two also worked together in two songs of Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Ka Suroor album. It is also said that the duo was in a live-in relationship for three years before Deepika finally moved on. Now, Nihar is happily married to playback singer Neeti Mohan.

Siddharth Mallya: Deepika was in a realationship with Siddharth. Son of Vijay Mallya, Siddharth was rumoured to have thrown a big birthday bash for his lady love. Deepika was also spotted at IPL events with Siddharth and the two were also caught on camera.

Upen Patel: Deepika was allegedly in a relationship with Upen Patel during the days when they together doing many modeling assignments. However, there is no report about when they ended their relationship.

Yuvraj Singh: Famous cricketer Yuvraj Singh might be happily settled with actress Hazel Keech but he has also dated many leading beauties before settling with one. Kim Sharma and Deepika Padukone are the two of those whom Yuvi has dated. Yuvraj and Deepika’s alleged affair was short-lived. They always maintained the good friends’ status in public.

Ranbir Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor got into a relationship with Deepika on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno. The actor proposed Deepika during an award function and their affair went on for three years. The duo was quite open about their relationship. Troubles started coming in the relationship when Ranbir was shooting for the film Rajneeti and affair sparked between him and Katrina Kaif.

PNN