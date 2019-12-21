Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s ‘Hero No 1’ Govinda turns 56 today. In the 1980s–90s, fans queued outside theatres to watch his movies.

He is the complete package of comedy, dance and acting, but Govinda’s fortunes took such a turn that his presence was not felt in films.

Govinda revealed his bad phase in an interview. “There are massive camps in the Hindi film industry. I never belonged to any camps but I think it was a wrong move. I should have had. It affects your career. It’s one big family,” he said.

“In that one family, if you create harmony and build good relations, it works. If you are a part of it, if you are blessed, you will do very well,” he added.

Talking about his struggle and poor economic condition, Govinda further revealed, “When I was struggling, people tried to put a lot of obstacles in my way. I have seen megastars like Amitabh Bachchan, who had battled their way through financial difficulties.”

“It (financial struggle) is tiring. It is daunting, people misbehave, they don’t write (movies) for you properly, some even ask for money again and again, saying they get paid better writing for TV,” he said.

“Industry was always money-oriented but now it has become very costly. It is very tough for an actor to make a film and release,” he added.

His earlier box-office hits include Love 86, Ilzaam, Hatya, Jeete Hain Shaan Se and Hum.

He was recognised in the 1990s as a comic actor after playing a mischievous young NCC cadet in the 1992 romance Shola Aur Shabnam. Govinda had lead roles in several commercially successful comedy films, including Aankhen (1993), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Andolan (1995), Hero No. 1 (1997), Deewana Mastana (1997), Dulhe Raja (1998), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Anari No.1 (1999) and Jodi No. 1 (2001).

He received a Filmfare Best Comedian Award for Haseena Maan Jayegi and a Filmfare Special Award for Saajan Chale Sasural. He played six roles in Hadh Kar Di Aapne (2000): Raju, his mother, father, sister, grandmother and grandfather.